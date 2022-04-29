Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.40. Agora shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3,669 shares changing hands.
API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $820.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
