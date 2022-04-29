Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.40. Agora shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3,669 shares changing hands.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $820.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

