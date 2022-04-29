Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 442,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.77. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

