Alchemy Pay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.82 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $120.53 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00365345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00078507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00082223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006697 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,841,499 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.