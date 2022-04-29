Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $25.58. 1,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth $304,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.