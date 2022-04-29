Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
Alexander’s stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.