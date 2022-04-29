Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.13.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alexander’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.