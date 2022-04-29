Algorand Price Down 9.1% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $266.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,101,512,781 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,803,356 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

