Alien Worlds One Day Volume Reaches $101.04 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $78.15 million and $101.04 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

