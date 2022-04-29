Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Align Technology stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $270.37 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.