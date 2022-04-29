Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.
Align Technology stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $270.37 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.
ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.58.
Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
