Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.18)-0.00 EPS.

ALKS traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.90.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,001.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 297,020 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

