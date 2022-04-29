Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 11,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alkermes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

