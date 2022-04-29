Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Up 7.2%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 18,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,950,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

