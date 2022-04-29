Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.