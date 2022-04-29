Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

ALSN traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $37.45. 26,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 178,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

