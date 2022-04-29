Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.