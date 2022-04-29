Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $76,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $167.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

