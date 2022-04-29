Alpaca Finance Trading Down 21.1% This Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.71 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00057728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

