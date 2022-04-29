Alphabet Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $25.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $25.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $28.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $107.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $29.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $29.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $31.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.63 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,370.45 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,641.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,770.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.