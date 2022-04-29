Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $24.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $24.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $28.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $26.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $29.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.51 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,388.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,649.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,778.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

