ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in April

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Friday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. ALS has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $9.59.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALS (CPBLF)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.