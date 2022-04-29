ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in April

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Friday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. ALS has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

