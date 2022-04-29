AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATGFF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 24,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

