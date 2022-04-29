AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. 24,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

