AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.11.
ALA traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.06. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Stories
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.