AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.11.

ALA traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.06. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.40 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

