Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 276,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,857,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

