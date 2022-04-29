Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

