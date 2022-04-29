Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

