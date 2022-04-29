Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. 10,861,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,276,222. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after buying an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.