Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of MO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after buying an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

