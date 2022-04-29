Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $71.17 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASGTF stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

