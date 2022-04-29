Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $71.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.