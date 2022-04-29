Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 25th

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

AMAL stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

