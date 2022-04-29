Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.20 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

