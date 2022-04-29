Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $352.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,067.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,232.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,671.45 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

