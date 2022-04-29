Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $131.89 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

