American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $776.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after acquiring an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,766,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

