American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in American Express by 32.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in American Express by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

