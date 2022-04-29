American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 115,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,385. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

About American Noble Gas (Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

