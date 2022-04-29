American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39 to $4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.42. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

