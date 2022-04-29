Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,832. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Amphenol by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

