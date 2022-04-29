ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Down 5.5%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

