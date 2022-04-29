Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 729,038 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

