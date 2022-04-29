Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $7.00. Anaergia shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,750 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ANRGF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

