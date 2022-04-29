Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. 1,645,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.