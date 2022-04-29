Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,396. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $144.72 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $603,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

