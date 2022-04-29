Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 473,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,704. The company has a market cap of $809.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.