Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.28 million and the highest is $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $53.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $57.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $170.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

