Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will post $590.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.68 million and the highest is $599.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,392. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

