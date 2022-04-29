Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $3.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $6.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,364. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

