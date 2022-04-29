Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $9.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 284,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,223,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

