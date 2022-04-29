Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,092. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.