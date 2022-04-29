Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post $192.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the highest is $193.10 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $777.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $830.00 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Photronics by 112.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

PLAB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

